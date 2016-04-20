NEW YORK, April 20 Foreign buyers of U.S. Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) may face a new tax on their investments as deals compliant with U.S. risk-retention rules are issued.

Firms are working to adhere to the rules that take effect on December 24 forcing managers to hold 5% of their fund. One option to comply, setting up a new standalone CLO management company, may lead foreign investors to be taxed on the fund's management fees, potentially decreasing their returns.

"When looking at structures, one of the questions has been: how does it make sense for foreign investors, accepting the reality that they may pay tax on that income" to invest, said Joelle Berlat, a director in the Houston office of Deloitte Tax.

Various options are being discussed about how to handle the issue, sources said, but it is one more hit to the US$428bn CLO market, the largest buyer of leveraged loans. Issuance of the funds is forecast to fall more than 60% in 2016, in part due to risk retention, cutting the appetite for the US$880bn leveraged loan market.

Volume was down 72.5% in the first quarter with just US$8.2bn of U.S. CLOs issued compared to US$29.8bn arranged during the same time period last year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.

CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices of the fund of varying seniority from Triple A to B to investors such as insurance companies. Equity investors, holders of the most junior piece of the fund, are paid last with what interest is left.

Referred to as a capitalized manager vehicle (CMV), the new standalone CLO company would allow employees of the existing manager, as well as third-party investors, to invest in the new entity, which will manage the CLO and purchase the required risk-retention.

The new management company may present tax issues for non-U.S. investors that have to invest directly into the management company, which receives both management fees for overseeing the CLO and earn returns on the risk-retention securities it purchased, said Craig Stein, co-head of the structured finance and derivatives group at law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel in New York.

A CLO is typically structured as a corporation and designed to not be engaged in a trade or business so that it, as an entity, is not taxed in the U.S., he said. CMVs are typically structured as partnerships, pass-thru entities that have no entity-level taxation, with the partners taxed on the income of the partnership.

Since the CMV is engaged in a trade or business in the U.S. - managing CLOs - the income generated from that business, the management fees, would be considered effectively connected income (ECI) for a non-U.S. investor because the income is connected with the conduct of a trade or business in the U.S. and would be taxed by the U.S., Stein said.

Despite the tax issue, non-U.S. investors have invested in these management companies, Stein said.

Spokespeople for U.S. regulators declined to comment.

Other compliant structures are not expected to be affected because the management fee is paid to the manager and not the vehicle, according to sources.

A February survey of CLO managers by law firm Maples and Calder found that 47% had risk-retention vehicles in place, and of those, 40% chose the capitalized majority-owned affiliate (C-MOA) option and 32% the CMV model. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)