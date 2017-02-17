(Adds background, detail shares)

Feb 17 Swedish confectionary firm Cloetta AB said on Friday it had agreed to buy rival Candyking for 325 million crowns ($37 million) plus a possible maximum 225 million additionally in a deal it said would strengthen its position within the pick & mix candy segment.

* Candyking, a concept supplier of pick and mix candy in the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom, had total sales (including Danish tax) of around SEK 1,300 million on a rolling twelve month basis per Q3 of 2016.

* Says Candyking's underlying EBITDA was around SEK 70 million and underlying EBIT around SEK 30 million.

* Cloetta shares rise 5.1 percent in Stockholm by 1308 GMT.

* Cloetta had sales of SEK 5,852 million in 2016.

* Initial purchase price amounts to SEK 325 million on a cash and debt free basis.

* Says potential additional purchase price of maximum SEK 225 million based on the result of Cloetta's and Candyking's combined sales volume of pick and mix in confectionary and natural snacks in the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom and Poland during 2018.

* Says acquisition is expected to create substantial synergies that will gradually be realized during years 2017 - 2020.

* Says final outcome of synergies is dependent on volume development.

* Says transaction is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority.

* The seller of the shares is Candyking's CEO, Dani Evanoff.

* Says Cloetta group's target of an underlying EBIT margin of 14 percent stands firm.

* Says majority of initial purchase price and potential additional purchase price will be allocated to holders of Candyking's SEK 750 million bond loan.

* Says in connection with closing of acquisition, Candyking's bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)