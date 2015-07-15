By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, July 15
CHICAGO, July 15 U.S. researchers have used a
controversial cloning technique to make new, healthy, perfectly
matched stem cells from the skin of patients with mitochondrial
diseases in a first step toward treatment for these incurable,
life-threatening conditions.
A study on the technique, published in the journal Nature,
showcases the latest advance in the use of somatic-cell nuclear
transfer to make patient-specific stem cells that could be used
to treat genetic diseases.
"This work enables the generation of an unlimited - and
mutation-free - supply of replacement cells for patients with
mitochondrial disease," said Dr. Robert Lanza, Chief Scientific
Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, who was not involved in the
research.
Nuclear transfer is typically the first step in reproductive
cloning - using adult cells to make a genetic copy of an
individual. Since the technique was first used in 1996 to
create the cloned sheep Dolly, the United Nations has urged
countries to ban it on ethical and moral grounds.
In 2013, Shoukhrat Mitalipov of Oregon Health and Science
University was the first to succeed using the method to make
human embryonic stem cells from a patient's skin cells. The
cells are prized because they are "pluripotent," meaning they
have the ability to transform into any type of cell in the body.
In his latest study, Mitalipov and colleagues used the
method to make replacement cells for patients with mutations in
mitochondrial genes, which are critical for producing energy in
cells. Mitochondrial genes have evaded scientists' efforts to
correct such mutations, Mitalipov said.
For the study, the team removed the nucleus of patients'
cells and implanted them into unfertilized human eggs in which
the mitochondria remained, but the rest of the DNA was removed.
They then coaxed the eggs into dividing, producing embryonic
stem cells which could be used to make healthy heart or nerve
stem cells to replace the patient's diseased cells.
The researchers also showed that they could produce healthy
embryonic-like stem cells using another method in which they
reprogram adult skin cells through the introduction of several
genes, a method that does not involve the use of eggs.
Lanza said several clinical trials are underway globally
testing pluripotent stem cell-derived therapies in humans,
including treatments for diabetes, and eye and heart disease.
The work was funded by the Leducq Foundation, a private
French foundation.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Andrew Hay)