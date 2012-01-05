BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing
Jan 5 The Clorox Co : * The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and Healthlink, expanding its ability to fight the spread of health care-associated infections * Says combined purchase price for both transactions was in the range of $80 million to $90 million * Says transactions will not impact Clorox's dividend policy or plans to repurchase shares * Deal will be slightly dilutive to diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2011
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.