Sept 10 The Clorox Co on Monday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mitsubishi, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE CLOROX CO AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3.05 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.683 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.087 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/13/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS