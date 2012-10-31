Oct 31 Clorox Co posted a higher
quarterly profit and maintained its forecast for the fiscal year
on Wednesday, buoyed by price increases on products such as
bleach, as well as by cost cuts.
Earnings rose to $133 million, or $1.01 per share, in the
first quarter ended on Sept. 30, up from $130 million, or 98
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 3 percent to $1.34 billion, while the volume of
goods sold declined 1 percent.
Clorox, whose other products include Kingsford charcoal and
Brita water filters, said it still expected to earn $4.20 to
$4.35 per share in fiscal 2013 and that sales would rise 2
percent to 4 percent.