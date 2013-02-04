Feb 4 Clorox Co posted higher quarterly profit, as a severe flu season boosted sales of disinfecting wipes, and as sales were also helped by a new concentrated version of its namesake bleach.

The company also raised its full-year sales forecast to an increase of 3 percent to 5 percent, from a previous forecast calling for a 2 percent to 4 percent rise.

The company, which also makes Brita water filters and Burt's Bees skin care products, earned $123 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $105 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9 percent to $1.33 billion.