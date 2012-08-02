Aug 2 Clorox Co posted a higher
quarterly profit on Thursday, as price increases, lower
advertising spending and a lower tax rate offset higher costs,
and it stood by its forecast for the current fiscal year.
Clorox earned $174 million, or $1.32 per share, in the
fiscal fourth quarter that ended in June, up from $169 million,
or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 4 percent to $1.54 billion. The volume of goods
sold rose 2 percent.
Clorox said it still expects to earn $4.20 per share to
$4.35 per share in fiscal 2013, with sales up 2 percent to 4
percent.
Clorox raised the U.S. price of bleach 12 percent last
August to counter rising material costs that have cut into
profits. Clorox, whose products include cleansers, charcoal,
salad dressing and water filters, is more heavily exposed to
volatile commodity prices than some larger peers. The
commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel, chlor-alkali and
sodium hypochlorite.