BRIEF-Uniti Group Inc announces launch of notes offering
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Clorox Co, known for its namesake bleach, posted a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by rising commodity and manufacturing costs, and the company lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts for the second quarter in a row. Clorox earned $115 million, or $0.87 per share, in the fiscal second quarter that ended Dec. 31, down from $123 million, or $0.94 per share a year earlier. Including only continuing operations, it posted a profit of 88 cents per share. Sales edged up 0.4 percent to $1.33 billion. Overall sales volume rose 1 percent. Clorox lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year by one percentage point and now expects growth 1 percent to 2 percent for the year. It also lowered its profit forecast for the year by 5 cents per share to $4.45 to $4.60, citing the devaluation of the Argentine peso, sluggish growth in some categories and higher commodity costs. Shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.