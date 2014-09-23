CARACAS, Sept 23 Hundreds of workers protested
on Tuesday outside the Venezuelan operation of U.S. home
cleaning products maker Clorox Co, which is pulling out
of the South American nation, state media said.
Clorox announced its withdrawal on Monday, saying its
business was no longer viable and it would sell its assets. It
said operating restrictions imposed by the government, economic
uncertainty and supply disruptions would have led to
considerable operating losses.
"More than 500 workers are staying at the doors of the
headquarters of this company in Valles del Tuy, to protest
against the abrupt stoppage of activities and illegal closure of
this plant," Venezuelan state news agency AVN said.
AVN quoted workers saying they had been denied entry to
Clorox premises and offered "laughable" dismissal terms.
Various multilnationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to
Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their
balance sheets and scaling back operations in Venezuela due to
Byzantine currency controls and a slowing economy.
