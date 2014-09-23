CARACAS, Sept 23 Hundreds of workers protested on Tuesday outside the Venezuelan operation of U.S. home cleaning products maker Clorox Co, which is pulling out of the South American nation, state media said.

Clorox announced its withdrawal on Monday, saying its business was no longer viable and it would sell its assets. It said operating restrictions imposed by the government, economic uncertainty and supply disruptions would have led to considerable operating losses.

"More than 500 workers are staying at the doors of the headquarters of this company in Valles del Tuy, to protest against the abrupt stoppage of activities and illegal closure of this plant," Venezuelan state news agency AVN said.

AVN quoted workers saying they had been denied entry to Clorox premises and offered "laughable" dismissal terms.

Various multilnationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their balance sheets and scaling back operations in Venezuela due to Byzantine currency controls and a slowing economy. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)