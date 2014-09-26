By Corina Pons
VALLES DEL TUY, Venezuela, Sept 26
VALLES DEL TUY, Venezuela, Sept 26 Hundreds of
workers on Friday were occupying two plants belonging to Clorox
Co, the U.S. cleaning products maker that has left
Venezuela because of the difficult economic conditions.
"We've temporarily occupied the plant because the boss has
abandoned it," said Luis Pinango, one of more than 200 workers
mounting a round-the-clock vigil at one of Clorox's plants in
the Valles del Tuy district to the south of Caracas.
There was a similar situation at the second plant in central
Carabobo state, said workers. They were furious at learning they
had lost their jobs via a recorded phone message.
In the latest sign of dissatisfaction from private
businesses with President Nicolas Maduro's running of the South
American OPEC nation's economy, Clorox announced its exit on
Monday, saying its business was not viable and that it would
sell its assets.
The company said operating restrictions imposed by the
government, economic uncertainty and supply disruptions would
have led to considerable operating losses. Its share price rose
on the announcement, despite the company saying it expected to
incur after-tax exit costs of $60 million to $65 million, or 46
cents to 50 cents per share, in its fiscal 2015.
Various multinationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to
Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their
balance sheets and scaling back operations in Venezuela, citing
Byzantine currency controls and a slowing economy.
Though official GDP data for 2014 is not available,
economists say Venezuela is in recession. Annual inflation is
more than 60 percent and the complicated multi-layered currency
controls make it difficult for importers to access dollars.
Clorox workers are hoping Maduro's government will allow
them to take over and run the plants, where boxes of cleaning
products and machines could be seen on Friday in evidence of the
hasty closure of operations.
"We have enough experience to keep the business going. Most
of the workers have been here for more than eight years," said
Pinango, whose wife and three children depend on his job.
Government officials have not commented on the case.
Clorox managers in Venezuela have been unavailable for
comment, and there was no immediate response to requests for
information from the company's U.S. headquarters.
Workers, some holding banners decrying the "illegal closure"
and proclaiming "we want to work", said they were bitter at the
manner of their dismissal, via a text inviting them to call a
telephone number and listen to a pre-recorded message.
"It's the first time a multinational has done anything like
that in Venezuela," said Zairo Roman, a machine-repair worker in
Carabobo.
Venezuelan analyst Diego Moya-Ocampos, of IHS risk
consultancy, said the Clorox case was symptomatic of risks to
companies seeking to scale back operations or leave Venezuela.
"Clorox is looking to sell its facilities, but the union
seizure risks scaring away potential buyers and could result in
property damage," he wrote in an analysis.
"There are several international companies in Venezuela
facing the same core problems of rising costs, controlled
prices, and the elimination of their profit margins."
