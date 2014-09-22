(Adds details, shares)
Sept 22 Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co
said it was discontinuing operations in Venezuela as the
business was no longer viable and that it was looking to sell
its assets there.
The company's shares rose 6 percent to $96 in premarket
trading.
Clorox said the operating restrictions imposed by the
Venezuelan government, economic uncertainty and supply
disruptions would have led to considerable operating losses for
the foreseeable future.
Venezuela devalued its currency bolivar last year, which
forced a number of consumer goods companies such as
Colgate-Palmolive Co and Avon Products Inc to
slash product prices.
Clorox said in June that the economic environment in
Venezuela was worsening and the company was "considering all its
options."
For nearly three years, Clorox had to sell more than
two-thirds of its products at prices frozen by the Venezuelan
government, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The company said it expected to incur after-tax exit costs
of $60 million-$65 million, or 46-50 cents per share, in its
fiscal 2015.
Discontinued operations are also expected to reflect about
$10 million-$15 million in after-tax exit costs over the next
three fiscal years, the company said.
Cash-related exit costs, net of expected tax benefits, are
expected to be $5 million-$10 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)