* Thin loan supply pressures CLOs sourcing assets

* Market pins hopes on primary loan revival

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Europe's primary CLO market has bounced back with force in recent weeks, but market players warn waning loan supply could stymie the sector's fledgling recovery.

The CLO market has seen eight deals emerge in just under a month, signalling the sector has found its footing once again after sharp widening shuttered primary issuance in February.

Spreads have also come in, aided by a strong Japanese bid on senior paper, further fuelling the lift in sentiment.

CLO managers have pounced on the opportunity to clear a backlog of stalled deals, many of which have been ramping up since last year, but assets in the loan market are becoming increasingly hard to come by, creating fierce competition and forcing managers to pay up to fill warehouses.

In the flurry of primary activity, which has seen more than 75% of this year's issuance clear in the past month, loans are in even higher demand as CLO managers hurry to find assets for their newly-cleared deals.

"This creates a lot of people looking to ramp up," said Gauthier Reymondier, managing director at Bain Capital Credit.

"Then you suddenly have some 2 billion in leveraged loans that need to be found in the market to fill these vehicles."

UNCERTAIN SUPPLY

The problem is that a slowing primary loan market has made this paper even harder to source.

"In the loan market, we had a huge amount of supply in January but the CLO market was shut, so people were worried if there would be enough liquidity in February and March," said one leveraged finance banker.

"But hey presto, there's been no new issue in February and March, the market's recovered and people have started printing CLOs again."

He added that this imbalance is fuelling stronger technical conditions in the loan market, driving spreads even tighter.

The European leveraged loan market was dealt another blow last week, when a bond refinancing by France's Numericable promised to take 1.9bn in loans out of the sector.

For managers who priced in the last few weeks, the risks are limited by the fact that many were able to pick up cheap loans in February, when the CLO market was largely gridlocked.

Sources noted Blackstone's GSO, whose deal was 66% ramped when books opened this week, is among those who have mostly filled their warehouses with loans purchased at during the sell-off earlier this year.

This gives GSO, and others like them, some room to ramp up the remainder of their vehicles with loans at slightly higher prices without sacrificing much of the arbitrage in the deal.

But for managers with new warehouses, loan supply could effectively put the brakes on any fresh ambitions to join the CLO queue.

The market-ready pipeline has now dwindled somewhat, but sources say there are still as many as 20 CLO warehouses that could potentially feed into primary.

Many of these vehicles could struggle to make it over the line unless leveraged loan supply picks up markedly.

"New deals are going to have a tough time making the arbitrage work," one CLO investor said. "Going forward, it's going to be a question if all these get done."

ALTERNATIVE SOURCES

Still, many remain optimistic the CLO sector will find the fresh loan assets it so desperately needs.

Rishad Ahluwalia, head of global CLO research at JP Morgan, also noted more supply could come from US companies, who are increasingly issuing into the European loan market.

"In the last six to 12 months, we've really seen a pickup," Ahluwalia said. "Part of the reason is the swap costs look favourable to them and there is a strong bid in Europe from CLO managers."

Swap dynamics have also allowed some managers to use dollar-denominated collateral in their deals, unlocking more potential supply for European CLOs.

And leveraged finance bankers indicate that supply in the euro loan market should pick-up in coming weeks, with large LBO auctions for the likes of Philips Lighting and the disposals from the Ball-Rexam merger nearing their denouement.

But the outlook is still fragile, with Bain Capital Credit's Reymondier noting that much of it hinges on whether or not these expected deals materialise.

"If, for whatever reason, this May and June supply that we think is coming is diverted to the bond market from the loan market, I think that's where we're going to start having potential tension." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)