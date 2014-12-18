NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Man Group's planned acquisition of US fund manager Silvermine Capital appears to be the first sign of an expected wave of consolidation in the CLO market due to tighter regulations.

A host of regulatory restrictions being put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis is hitting the asset class hard, leaving mergers as one of the best options for smaller firms without a deep-pocketed parent company to survive.

While nobody expects major platforms for Apollo Credit Management or Blackstone's GSO to be hindered, analysts and industry experts believe tie-ups may offer the best way forward if CLO issuance shrinks as expected under the new code.

"The market is already asking CLO managers what they are going to do," said Paul Forrester, a partner at specialist financial law firm Mayer Brown.

"(They are) not waiting for two years from now when risk retention takes hold."

So-called risk retention rules - which will require managers to hold 5% of all securities they sponsor - are only a part of the tougher new restrictions shadowing the asset class.

The Volcker Rule will in addition bar banks from owning any legacy CLO deals that include any bond buckets.

And that spells consolidation ahead, as smaller players that cannot afford the higher costs under the new rules are likely to be snapped up by the bigger firms.

Silvermine, a US$3.9bn Connecticut-based fund founded in 2005 by former TCW veterans, is being bought up by Man Group - the biggest listed hedge fund in the world, with more than US$72bn in assets as of September.

Man Group raised its own US CLO in 2013, but the addition of Silvermine's platform gives it 10 in total.

Smaller issuers are already going back and forth with their investors to amend old deals under Volcker - a prerequisite for lining up buyers to take down paper on new deals under their CLO program.

But some issuers may just disappear as their existing platforms wind down.

"As 2016 approaches, tiering may become pronounced to the point that managers without a clear plan for risk retention may have difficulty issuing," Wells Fargo analysts said.

POST-PEAK

CLO formation hit a record high in 2014 - volume topped US$115bn - but analysts agree that the regulatory overhang means less issuance ahead.

Wells Fargo has predicted US$90bn in issuance for 2015, while Morgan Stanley forecasts US$75bn-US$85bn - and JP Morgan put it at just US$70bn-US$80bn.

Meredith Coffey, executive vice president at the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, reckons the US CLO market could contract by 60% if risk retention rules are not changed.

The lobbying group points out that the 5% required retention on each CLO deal translates to US$25m for each US$500m CLO raised - a level it says is unsustainable for smaller firms.

Last month it filed a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve to repeal the risk retention rules.

Still, many see the changes ahead as an opportunity.

"Risk retention is sparking some dialogue that should cause additional consolidation in the CLO sector over the next couple of years," Ted Gooden, managing director at Berkshire Capital, told IFR.

Yet building up a firm's business with the right partner often trumps regulatory pressures or getting every penny of the sale price, he said.

Eric Burl, head of Americas for Man Group, said that after the Silvermine deal closes - expected in first-quarter 2015 - he could not rule out further acquisitions down the road.

"If the right opportunity presents itself, we'd obviously have a look," Burl said - but only if the platform in question was a good investment and fit culturally. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)