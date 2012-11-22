* Winterflood affected by low levels of share trading
* Group 'well positioned' for remainder of year
LONDON Nov 22 British financial services group
Close Brothers said on Thursday it had made a solid
start to its new fiscal year, benefiting from a strong
performance in its banking division.
Close Brothers, whose services include merchant banking,
securities dealing and wealth management, said its loan book had
increased by 4 percent in the first quarter to stand at 4.3
billion pounds ($6.9 billion) at the end of October, with growth
coming primarily from motor finance, asset finance and property.
However, it said trading at its securities division, which
houses the Winterflood market-making business, had remained slow
and continued to be affected by low levels of share trading.
Close Brothers said its asset management division was moving
towards profitability with total assets under management rising
by 2 percent to 8.5 billion pounds ($13.5 billion).
"Overall the group remains well positioned for the remainder
of the financial year," Close Brothers said in a statement