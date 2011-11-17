(Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 17 British financial services group Close Brothers said its first quarter performance had been affected by difficult market conditions for its securities business, offsetting good growth in its banking division.

Close Brothers said average bargains per day at its Winterflood brokerage had been broadly in line with the previous year but income per bargain was substantially lower, reflecting significant volatility and a change in mix driven by lower risk appetite among retail investors.

"Market conditions have affected the securities division in the first quarter, and remain difficult. However, we continue to see a good performance in the banking division and our businesses remain well positioned," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Close Brothers, whose services include merchant banking, securities dealing and asset management, said its banking division had continued to see good demand for its specialist lending services and delivered strong growth in the quarter.

Its loan book increased by 5 percent to 3.6 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) at Oct. 31, with particularly good growth in retail from both premium finance and motor finance.

Close Brothers said its asset management division delivered a small loss during the quarter. At Oct. 31, assets under management were 8.6 billion pounds, down from 9.6 billion at the end of July.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)