July 24 British lender Close Brothers Group
said it expected an increase in its effective tax rate
of around 5 percent in financial year 2017 due to the latest tax
surcharge.
The company, which lends to small and medium-sized
businesses and gives investment management advice, said it
expected limited impact on 2016 financial year as the surcharge
would be mitigated by a one-off benefit from the revaluation of
deferred tax assets.
UK introduced a new 8 percent surcharge on bank profits from
Jan. 1, 2016.
