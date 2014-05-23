May 23 British lender Close Brothers said the loan book of its banking division grew to 5.1 billion pounds during the third quarter and that it was confident of delivering a "strong" result for the financial year.

The financial services provider, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice, said its loan book stood at 5.1 billion pounds as at April 30, up 10 percent year-to-date.

Close Brothers said its loan book was boosted by demand from property finance coupled with a seasonal uplift in demand in motor finance. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)