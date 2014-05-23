(Adds details on services business, assets under management,
share movement)
May 23 British lender Close Brothers
said the loan book of its banking division grew to 5.1 billion
pounds ($8.60 billion)during the third quarter and that it was
confident of delivering a "strong" result for the financial
year.
The financial services provider, which lends to small and
medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice,
said its loan book was up 10 percent year-to-date.
During the quarter, it saw strong demand from property
finance and a seasonal uplift in demand in motor finance. The
company's banking business accounted for about 95 percent of
adjusted operating profit for the previous financial year.
The company said the performance of its services business
Winterflood, which provides trading services to retail brokers
and institutions, remained consistent with the first half.
Assets under management rose 4 percent to 9.6 billion pounds
in the quarter ended April 30.
Shares in the company were flat at 1328 pence in morning
trade on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 21
percent over the past year.
($1 = 0.5931 British Pounds)
