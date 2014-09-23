Sept 23 British lender Close Brothers Group Plc reported a 20 percent rise in full-year adjusted operating profit, helped by strong performance at its core banking unit.

Adjusted profit rose to 200.6 million pounds ($328.4 million) for the year ended July 31 from 167.2 million pounds a year earlier.

The financial services provider, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice, reported a 15 percent jump in adjusted operating profit in its banking unit and said it saw good demand for property and motor finance.

Close Brothers raised its final dividend to 32.5 pence per share from 29.5 pence a year earlier.

Shares in the company closed at 1428 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 0.6108 British pound) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)