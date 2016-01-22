(Adds details)
Jan 22 British lender Close Brothers Group
said its loan book grew about 5 percent in the five
months ended Dec. 31, even as net interest margins remained
lower than a year earlier.
The company, which lends to small and medium-sized
businesses and gives investment management advice, said its loan
book at its banking division rose to 6 billion pounds (about $9
billion) for the five months ended Dec. 31, 2015, from 5.7
billion pounds at the end of July.
Total client assets fell to 9.4 billion pounds from 10.8
billion pounds at the end of July.
Market maker Winterflood was impacted by difficult market
conditions since the beginning of the financial year, Close
Brothers said.
Global financial markets were hit by increased volatility in
the second half of last year because of increased speculation
over interest rates and fears of economic weakness in emerging
markets.
Falling equity markets and lower levels of activity,
particularly in London's junior Alternative Investment Market,
hurt profits, the company said.
Market conditions have been weaker in the first half ending
Jan. 31, the company said, but it was confident of a
"satisfactory outcome" for the full year.
Close Brothers said there were continued opportunities for
growth in its banking arm, but trading conditions at its market
maker remained difficult.
($1 = 0.7032 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)