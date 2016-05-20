BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 British lender Close Brothers Group said its banking division loan book grew 4 percent in the third-quarter, benefiting from strong growth in its leasing products and a seasonal uplift in motor finance.
The Asset Management business witnessed strong net inflows in managed assets, which rose 4 percent to 7.5 billion pounds ($10.96 billion) in the quarter ended April 30.
($1 = 0.6846 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.