May 20 British lender Close Brothers Group said its banking division loan book grew 4 percent in the third-quarter, benefiting from strong growth in its leasing products and a seasonal uplift in motor finance.

The Asset Management business witnessed strong net inflows in managed assets, which rose 4 percent to 7.5 billion pounds ($10.96 billion) in the quarter ended April 30.

