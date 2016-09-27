Sept 27 British lender Close Brothers Group
reported a 4 percent rise in full-year adjusted
operating profit, helped by the strength of its banking division
and said it had seen little direct impact on its businesses from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth
management and securities trading services, said adjusted
operating profit rose to 233.6 million pounds ($303.21 million)
for the year ended July 31.
Close Brothers said its market maker Winterflood reported an
improvement in retail trading activity in the second half,
driven in part by the Brexit vote.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)