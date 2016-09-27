(Adds CEO comments, details, context, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Sept 27 British lender Close Brothers Group
reported a 4 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit
due to a strong banking division and said retail trading had
improved in its market-making business, driven in part by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Brexit vote had little direct impact on demand at the
company's retail, commercial, and property lending operations,
Chief Executive Preben Prebensen told Reuters.
Unlike companies such as IG Group and CMC Markets
, Close Brothers said its market-maker, Winterflood,
reported an improvement in retail trading activity in the second
half.
Online trading company IG Group and financial spreadbetting
firm CMC Markets have said that financial markets had become
subdued in the two months after the Brexit vote on June 23,
presenting clients with limited trading opportunities.
"Retail investors came into the market as institutions sold
and they were particularly focused on the big banks stocks and
then they rotated down into the AIM (alternative investment
market)," Close Brothers CEO Preben Prebensen told Reuters.
"We have a substantial AIM trading business, and that maybe
one of the differences," he said.
The merchant banking company, which provides loans, wealth
management and securities trading, said adjusted operating
profit rose to 233.6 million pounds ($303.21 million) for the
year ended July 31 from 224.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Operating income at Winterflood, however, fell 13 percent to
82.3 million pounds, as trading income was hurt by the
significant fall in commodity prices in the first half.
Close Brothers said adjusted operating profit at its banking
division, rose 7 percent to 223 million pounds, with a 12
percent rise in loan book.
Concerns over the ability of newer banks to challenge the
big lenders have increased after Brexit, as analysts predict
some may struggle if an economic downturn slashes loan demand.
"We don't do mortgages ... That is different from most
banks," Prebensen said.
Virgin Money has said lower-for-longer interest rates
had heaped pressure on banks' financial performance, while
Shawbrook expects uncertainty could lead to deferred
investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.
Close Brothers, which has not cut its dividend since listing
in London in 1983, said it would pay a full-year dividend of 57
pence per share, 7 percent higher than a year earlier.
Shares in the lender were down 0.9 percent at 1398 pence at
0824 GMT in line with the boarder market.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)