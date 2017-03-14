(Adds CEO quote, details, background, share movement)
By Justin George Varghese
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group
reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted
operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at
market maker unit Winterflood.
Adjusted operating profit rose to 134.2 million pounds
($162.87 million) for the six months to Jan. 31 from 111.2
million a year earlier.
Close Brothers, whose shares were up 1.75 percent at 1240
GMT, said Mike Biggs will become chairman effective May 1,
succeeding Strone Macpherson.
The company, founded in 1878 as a merchant bank to provide
farm mortgages in Iowa, is now a specialist lender to
small-and-medium size businesses in Britain.
Its banking division posted a 13 percent rise in adjusted
operating profit to 122.7 million pounds, driven by strong net
interest margin and low provisions for bad debt.
About 90 percent of the company's total profit comes from
its banking business.
The loan book at the division rose 9.6 percent to 6.5
billion pounds.
"While loan book growth in the first half was somewhat
slower than in recent years, we expect slightly higher loan
growth in H2," said Chief Executive Preben Prebensen told
Reuters.
Close Brothers' marketmaking division Winterflood more than
doubled its profit, helped by strong retail trading driven in
part by the Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
UK lenders have so far defied predictions that Brexit could
trigger higher bad debts and poorer lending volumes at banks
already challenged by rock-bottom interest rates.
Lender Aldermore Group Plc forecast strong loan-book
growth in 2017, after reporting a better-than-expected 34
percent jump in profit for the previous year due to higher
mortgages and loan demand from homeowners and small and
medium-sized businesses.
Close Brothers said it would pay a 5 percent higher interim
dividend of 20 pence per share.
($1 = 0.8240 pounds)
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)