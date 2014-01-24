BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
Jan 24 Close Brothers Group PLC : * Has continued its positive performance and anticipates a strong result for
the first half * Strong performance in banking with loan book growth of 4% year to date to
£4.8 billion * Winterflood has continued to benefit from improved market conditions and increased retail investor trading activity * Asset Management continued to progress as Assets under management ("AuM") increased 4% to £9.5 billion * Overall, we remain confident in the outlook
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.