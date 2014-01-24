Jan 24 Close Brothers Group PLC : * Has continued its positive performance and anticipates a strong result for

the first half * Strong performance in banking with loan book growth of 4% year to date to

£4.8 billion * Winterflood has continued to benefit from improved market conditions and increased retail investor trading activity * Asset Management continued to progress as Assets under management ("AuM") increased 4% to £9.5 billion * Overall, we remain confident in the outlook