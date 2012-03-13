LONDON, March 13 British financial services group Close Brothers said it was confident of delivering a solid second-half performance on continued growth in its core banking arm and a recovery at its securities unit, after posting a dip in interim profits.

Adjusted operating profits for the six months ending January slipped by 0.3 percent to 63.2 million pounds ($98.7 million), driven lower mainly by a slump in earnings at Close Brothers' securities division, which was hit by the financial market downturn.

However, profits rose 27 percent at Close Brothers' banking division, and the company added that trading conditions at its securities division, which houses the Winterflood market-making business, had improved since the start of the second half of its financial year.

"We have a strong financial position, our businesses remain well positioned and we look forward to the second half of the year with confidence," Chief Executive Preben Prebensen said in a statement.

Close Brothers increased its interim dividend by 4 percent to 14 pence per share.