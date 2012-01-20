* Weakness at securities offsets strong banking

* Market conditions uncertain for second half

LONDON, Jan 19 British financial services group Close Brothers said a weak performance at its securities division would hit first-half results, adding market conditions were uncertain for its second half.

Close Brothers, whose services include merchant banking, securities dealing and wealth management, said on Friday its Winterflood securities arm had suffered a fall in income, while its Seydler unit had made a small loss.

Its banking arm had a better performance, with the value of its loan book increasing 9 percent to 3.8 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in the five months to end-December.

"As expected, the group's first-half performance will be affected by a lower contribution from securities notwithstanding a continued strong performance from banking," Close Brothers said.

"Financial market conditions have remained difficult in January and are uncertain for the second half of the financial year. However, our businesses remain well positioned and we continue to see a strong performance in the banking division."