Sept 21 Close Brothers Leasing and Rentals, a unit of UK-based merchant banking group Close Brothers Group Plc , hired Ian McVicar and John Drake to set up its new technology services business.

The business will offer UK companies support when acquiring, deploying, financing and managing their technology assets, Close Brothers said.

Both McVicar and Drake join from Lombard Technology Services. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)