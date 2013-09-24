BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Financial services company Close Brothers Group Plc's full-year adjusted operating profit rose 24 percent, propped by its core banking unit.
The company, which lends to small and medium-sized business and provides investment management advice, said it continues to see good opportunities for growth in its banking division.
Adjusted profit rose to 166.5 million pounds ($266.94 million) for the year ended July 31 from 134.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Core banking adjusted operating profit rose 17 percent to 157.8 million pounds.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 29.5 pence per share for the period, higher than the 27.5 pence it paid a year earlier.
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd