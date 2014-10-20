EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
Oct 20 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Disposal of Close Brothers Seydler Bank AG
* Sale to Oddo & Cie for a gross cash consideration of eur 46 million (£36 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
* Summit State Bank reports net income for first quarter 2017 and declaration of dividend