July 24 Close Brothers Group Plc :

* Continued momentum in banking with year to date loan book growth of 12% to £5.2 billion

* Asset management continued to make good progress with 7% growth year to date in assets under management ("aum") to £9.7 billion

* Group's outlook is unchanged

* Loan book grew 8% over five months to £5.2 billion (31 january 2014: £4.9 billion), and is up 12% year to date