March 11 By staying on top of trends, quickly
turning around inventories and offering new styles, prints and
new bohemian looks - all with little visible branding - American
Eagle and Aeropostale may have found the path to recovery,
analysts say
The decisions early on by American Eagle Outfitters Inc
and Aeropostale Inc to abandon the logo-covered
clothing that made them popular in the 1990s and 2000s could
also give them an edge over bigger rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co
.
"American Eagle used to be an embarrassing, uncool place to
shop but ... more trendy pieces and awesome price point have
brought me back," 25-year-old operations consultant Pam Forster
said in an email.
American Eagle's sales rose 3 percent in the holiday
quarter, the first increase in seven quarters, while Aeropostale
said in January that it might make a profit after two years of
losses.
American Eagle's inventory turn, which measures the number
of times inventory is sold and replaced, rose to 7.63 in 2014
from 6.93 in 2013, according to Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.
For Aeropostale, Stifel estimates turns were down to 9.7
from 10.3 last year, but were quicker than Abercrombie's 2.89
times, which was down from 3.22 in 2013.
Abercrombie's results show little evidence the company has
been able to deal with the challenges in the sector, analysts
said.
Apparel prices have plummeted in part because of intense
competition from online stores and fast-fashion retailers such
as Hennes & Mauritz AB's H&M and Inditex's
Zara, which bring the latest fashions from the runway to stores
within two to three weeks, rather than months.
A&F's sales dropped 14 percent in the fourth quarter, its
seventh straight quarterly decline, as a delayed decision to
move away from logo-centric clothes and public relations
debacles hurt demand.
The company has struggled to shed its inventory of
logo-heavy clothes and its plans to expand in new countries are
expected to run into trouble as the dollar gains strength.
"Abercrombie still has too much branding, (is) overpriced
... and (has) a bad reputation," Forster said.
Abercrombie said in an email that the company was making
changes to its products and leadership, but still had issues to
address.
"The company is entering a new chapter," Abercrombie
spokesman Michael Scheiner added.
