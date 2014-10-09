Oct 9 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says Pengyuan Credit Rating downgrades its credit rating to bbb, outlook negative

* Says its bond to halt trading from Oct 10, to resume trading on Oct 13 with risk warning

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZnLGa; bit.ly/1qoAQoC; bit.ly/10UAcdu

