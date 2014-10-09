BRIEF-Marmaris Altinyunus Q1 net result turns to profit of 649,253 lira
* Q1 net profit of 649,253 lira ($181,441.75) versus loss of 429,943 lira year ago
Oct 9 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says Pengyuan Credit Rating downgrades its credit rating to bbb, outlook negative
* Says its bond to halt trading from Oct 10, to resume trading on Oct 13 with risk warning
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZnLGa; bit.ly/1qoAQoC; bit.ly/10UAcdu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit of 649,253 lira ($181,441.75) versus loss of 429,943 lira year ago
* Shares jump as much as 8.5 pct to $104.14 in morning trading (Adds details, updates shares)