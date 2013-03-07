* Brazil moves up to 22nd in survey of 24 countries
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 7 Brazil, Russia, India and
China still lag far behind developed countries in policies
considered critical for the future of cloud computing, but each
made some progress over the past year, a U.S. industry group
said on Thursday.
The Business Software Alliance, which represents U.S.
industry heavyweights such as Microsoft Corp, said the
BRIC nations all came in at the bottom half of 24 countries
surveyed in its second annual cloud computing report.
Brazil moved from final position to 22nd with a tally of
44.1 out of a possible 100 points.
China, India and Russia each also rose two slots with scores
of 51.5, 53.1 and 59.1, respectively.
Cloud computing refers to providing software, storage,
computing power and other services to customers from remote data
centers over the Web.
Demand for cloud-based software is rising rapidly because
the approach allows companies to start using new programs faster
and at lower cost than traditional products that are installed
at a customer's own data center.
"The cloud is really the hot sector of IT right now," and
U.S. companies have a big interest in countries harmonizing
policies instead of chopping the cloud into pieces, said Robert
Holleyman, president of the Business Software Alliance.
At the same time, the aggregation of massive amounts of data
in large data centers "creates new and highly tempting targets"
for cyber attacks, making it vital that both law enforcement
officials and cloud providers have adequate tools to fight the
intrusions, the BSA report said.
"Australia, France, Germany, and Japan score extremely
highly in the cybercrime section. Canada, China, (South) Korea,
Russia, and Vietnam score poorly. The country that shows the
most improvement is Brazil, which finally passed cybercrime laws
after a long campaign," the report said.
The 24 countries included in the survey represent 80 percent
of the global information and communications technology
industry. They were assessed in seven areas, including data
privacy, security, free trade, intellectual property protection,
infrastructure and support for industry-led standards to promote
smooth data flows.
China got a small boost in this year's rating for
introducing new data privacy laws, while Russia got credit for
reforms made as a result of its entry into the World Trade
Organization. India's improved score reflects changes to its
copyright laws to bring them in line with international
standards, the report said.
Japan came in first again with 84.1 points. It was followed
closely by other developed countries, including Australia, the
United States, Germany, Singapore, France, Britain and South
Korea, which all scored in the upper 70s.
Singapore jumped to fifth place, from tenth last year,
after it passed a new data privacy law praised by BSA for its
"light touch" and balanced approach.
"They are really taking on digital trade as another way of
putting a stake in the ground and to say they are going to be
global hub of business," Holleyman said.
The United States finished second in the survey, up from
third in the inaugural report, while Germany, France and Britain
each slipped a notch and Italy fell four spots.
Holleyman said the European Union was working on data
protection regulations that could potentially make it harder to
move data across its borders.
"If that happens I think you can continue to see further
sliding by the major European countries," Holleyman said.
Talks on a U.S.-EU free trade agreement are expected to
start by June, he said.
Cross-border data flows are already a focus in talks on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a proposed regional free trade
agreement between the United States and ten other countries in
the Asia-Pacific slated for conclusion this year.
One of the TPP countries, Vietnam, finished last in this
year's cloud computing scorecard, with a tally of 40.1 points.
Vietnam, Indonesia, China and India have pursued policies
that threaten to divide the cloud, either by trying "to wall
themselves off or by imposing local requirements that are
antithetical to the very underpinning of cloud computing,"
Holleyman said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)