BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 2.48 billion yuan (404.16 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says to scrap a previous private placement plan
* Says its shares to resume trading on Sept 10
* Company previously known as Beijing Xiangeqing Group Co Ltd
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago