JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's Clover
Industries will no longer invest in Nigeria due to a
financial crisis there, the dairy products company said on
Wednesday.
"The current financial crisis experienced in Nigeria which
is fuelled by the low oil price is a further cause of concern,
thus the group has decided to withdraw from future investments
in Nigeria," Clover said in a statement.
Companies have laid off thousands, cut production and even
closed operations as they struggle to get enough dollars to pay
for imported spare parts and raw materials. The Nigerian naira
had devalued following a slump in oil revenues, the country's
lifeblood.
"It's a sad decision but until the currency crisis is
resolved we wont be able to invest in there any further," Chief
Executive Johann Vorster told Reuters.
Clover had planned to invest no less that 100 million rand
($6.43 million) in developing its products in Nigeria, he said.
The company said it would continue to expand in Botswana,
Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.
He added that the company would like to keep the Clover
brand alive through its Tropika juices.
South African fashion retailer Truworths said this
month it pulled out if its Nigerian business saying it was
unable to import clothes and was struggling to pay rent and
access foreign exchange.
Clover on Wednesday posted a 7 percent rise in first-half
profits due to a higher demand for its milk products and as a
heatwave in southern Africa caused consumers to reach for its
juices and bottled water.
Headline earnings per share, a main gauge of profit in South
Afica that strips out certain one-off items, for the six months
to December totalled 117 cents from 109.2 cents in the previous
year.
Vorster said Clover was on the prowl for acquisitions which
it would fund through its balance sheet, adding that the firm
could go to investors for cash "if needs be".
($1 = 15.5603 rand)
