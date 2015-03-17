JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South African food and beverage company Clover Industries reported on Tuesday a 41 percent jump in first-half earnings as prices of most of its products rose even though sales dropped and market share declined.

Clover, whose brands include Tropika juices, said headline earnings per share for the six months to December totalled 109.2 cents from 77.3 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)