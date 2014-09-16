Sept 16 Clover Industries Ltd :
* FY headline earnings decreased by 12.8 pct to R187.5
million
* FY revenue increased by 8.9 pct to R8,530 million from
R7,833 million
* FY operating profit fell 24 pct to R282.3 million
* Expect current subdued operating environment to continue
for foreseeable future
* Discontinuation of Danone services will have some
financial implications on Clover; in short term there may be a
delay in replacing lost fee income
* Declared a final gross cash dividend of 16 cents per
ordinary share for year ended June 30 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: