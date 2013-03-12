BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Clover Industries Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share decreased by 33,5% to 40,7 cents * Says H1 revenue increased by 10,8% to R3,98 billion * Says interim gross cash dividend per share of 10 cents declared
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)