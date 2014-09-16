JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South African food and
beverage firm Clover Industries Ltd posted a 14.2
percent fall in headline earnings on Tuesday, clipped by brisk
inflation levels and higher raw material costs.
Headline earnings per share, which strips out one-off items,
totalled 102.7 cents in the year ended June compared with 120
cents a year earlier.
Consumer spending in Africa's most-advanced but ailing
economy is under pressure due to higher personal debt levels
while higher input costs have hit manufacturers such Clover and
Tiger Brands.
"We took a strategic decision to increase prices gradually
to protect hard-won market share and sales volumes," Chief
Executive Johann Vorster said.
South Africa's main consumer inflation measure slipped to
6.3 percent in July from 6.6 percent in June, but that slowdown
came after the period under review and at over 6 percent remains
stubbornly high.
Clover said sales increased 8.9 percent to 8.5 billion rand
but volumes were lower as higher prices put off consumers.
