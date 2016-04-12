(Corrects to "Tagrisso" from "Sargasso" in paragraphs 6 and 7)
April 12 An independent panel of experts
advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not back the
accelerated approval of Clovis Oncology Inc's lung
cancer drug.
The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results
from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug's effect
to that of chemotherapy.
The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of
patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose
condition has worsened despite treatment.
Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the
drug, which allows a company to conditionally market a drug
based on early evidence of clinical benefit.
Rociletinib targets patients with a genetic mutation known
as T790M that helps tumors evade current lung cancer pills.
A similar drug from AstraZeneca Plc ,
Tagrisso, won accelerated U.S. approval in November.
Panelists said existing data on rociletinib did not
adequately characterize its benefit-risk profile over existing
treatments, especially in relation to Tagrisso, and expressed
uncertainty about the proposed dose.
Some experts also raised concerns about whether the ongoing
late-stage study on rociletinib was designed to answer these
questions.
The FDA is not obligated to follow the panel's
recommendations, but it typically does so.
On Friday, FDA scientists raised questions about whether
rociletinib was superior to existing treatments.
They had also suggested that the drug carry a black-box
warning, the strictest warning imposed by the FDA, of increased
heart risk.
If approved, rociletinib will likely play second fiddle to
Tagrisso, given that its efficacy compares poorly with that of
AstraZeneca's treatment, Piper Jaffray analyst Charles Duncan
wrote in a late February note.
Clovis' stock was halted on Tuesday on account of the
meeting.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)