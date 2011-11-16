BRIEF-Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture E-Van
* DEUTSCHE POST UNIT STREETSCOOTER GMBH AND FORD-WERKE GMBH ARE ENTERING A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF BATTERY-ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES
* IPO prices at $13 vs $13-$15 range -underwriter
* Sells 10 mln units vs 9.3 mln offered in Oct -underwriter
* To trade on Nasdaq under the symbol 'CLVS'
Nov 15 Clovis Oncology priced its initial public offering at the bottom of the expected range on Tuesday, according to an underwriter.
The biopharmaceutical company, founded in April 2009, sold 10 million units for $13 each, raising about $130 million in proceeds.
Clovis had filed with U.S. regulators in October to sell 9.3 million common shares at an expected price of $14-$16 per share.
The company will use proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials.
The offering was underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Leerink Swann.
Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol 'CLVS' on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May