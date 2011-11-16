* IPO prices at $13 vs $13-$15 range -underwriter

* Sells 10 mln units vs 9.3 mln offered in Oct -underwriter

* To trade on Nasdaq under the symbol 'CLVS'

Nov 15 Clovis Oncology priced its initial public offering at the bottom of the expected range on Tuesday, according to an underwriter.

The biopharmaceutical company, founded in April 2009, sold 10 million units for $13 each, raising about $130 million in proceeds.

Clovis had filed with U.S. regulators in October to sell 9.3 million common shares at an expected price of $14-$16 per share.

The company will use proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials.

The offering was underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Leerink Swann.

Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol 'CLVS' on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)