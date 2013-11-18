BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 19 CLP Holdings Ltd : * Unit entered into CAPCO acquisition agreement with units of Exxon Mobil
Corporation * Says entered agreement to acquire all of Exxon mobil's 51% equity interest in
PSDC * Aggregate unadjusted consideration payable by co's unit in respect of
acquisitions is HK$14 billion * Secured from HSBC an irrevocable written commitment to enter into loan
facility agreements for hk$10 billion to fund acquisitions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: