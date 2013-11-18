Nov 19 CLP Holdings Ltd : * Unit entered into CAPCO acquisition agreement with units of Exxon Mobil

Corporation * Says entered agreement to acquire all of Exxon mobil's 51% equity interest in

PSDC * Aggregate unadjusted consideration payable by co's unit in respect of

acquisitions is HK$14 billion * Secured from HSBC an irrevocable written commitment to enter into loan

facility agreements for hk$10 billion to fund acquisitions