* ExxonMobil to sell stake to divest non-core assets
* Deal to be reasonable if priced at $2.8 bln - analyst
* Joint purchase to help CLP secure gas supply
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, March 16 Regional power utility
CLP Holdings and China Southern Power Grid Co are
likely to pay around $2.8 billion for a 60 percent stake held by
ExxonMobil in a Hong Kong power venture as the oil major
seeks to divest its non-core assets.
By increasing its existing holding in Castle Peak Power Co
Ltd in partnership with one of China's two main power grid
companies, CLP would be able to secure supply of Chinese natural
gas needed to fuel its Hong Kong plants, analysts say.
Hong Kong-based CLP, which owns and operates power plants
from China to Australia and Thailand to India, said late on
Thursday that it and state-owned China Southern were in talks to
buy ExxonMobil's stake in Castle Peak.
An industry source familiar with the situation told Reuters
the stake would "be worth at least several billion (U.S.)
dollars", adding ExxonMobil had long sought to sell the asset as
part of efforts to focus on its core business of oil and gas.
The source asked not to be identified because he was not
allowed to make public comments on the talks.
CLP, which is controlled by the wealthy Kadoorie family and
supplies electricity to users in Kowloon and New Territories in
Hong Kong, said there is no certainty an agreement will be
reached. No further details were given.
CLP already holds 40 percent of Castle Peak, which owns
three coal-fired power stations with generation capacity of
6,908 megawatts -- part of which can burn gas as a back-up fuel.
REASONABLE PRICE
RBS analyst Jenny Cosgrove said ExxonMobil could fetch up to
HK$22 billion ($2.83 billion) from its stake in Castle Peak,
which enjoys an annual return of 9.99 percent on its net fixed
assets until 2018 under a programme known as Scheme of Control.
Citigroup analyst Pierre Lau said CLP was expected to pay
HK$11 billion to HK$13.7 billion if it and China Southern were
to evenly split the 60 percent stake.
The deal, if it goes through, would also become the first
major acquisition by China Southern since its establishment in
2002.
China's cashed up state power groups have been scooping up
bargains, with dominant power distributor State Grid Corp.
establishing a presence in the Philippines, Brazil and Portugal.
A joint purchase by CLP and China Southern would pave way
for further integration of power grids in Hong Kong and
neighbouring Guangdong, analysts say. China Southern services
Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan and Hainan.
The value of ExxonMobil's stake carries a price/book ratio
of 1.7 times, Cosgrove said in a note. Assuming an enterprise
value of around HK$40 billion for Castle Peak, the estimated
price tag of the ExxonMobil stake implies "a very reasonable"
valuation of $0.74 million per megawatt, she added.
It is unclear how CLP plans to fund the likely purchase. CLP
had HK$3.2 billion in cash and HK$65 billion of total debt at
end-2011, with a debt to total capital at 45 percent.
GAS SUPPLY
Echoing views of several other power industry analysts,
Cosgrove told Reuters that by partnering up with China Southern
Power, CLP might be able to smoothen its ongoing negotiations to
secure natural gas for its power plants.
"CLP has been having trouble finalizing the negotiation on
new gas supply from mainland China," Cosgrove said. "I wonder if
the exit of ExxonMobil and the entry of a Chinese partner would
help in finalizing and securing those negotiations."
Hong Kong is calling for a significant increase in the use
of natural gas for power generation to cut reliance on coal.
CLP is in discussions with CNOOC long-term
natural gas supply. It also plans to import liquefied natural
gas from China.
CLP has just finalised negotiations with China's largest
energy company PetroChina for the
supply of natural gas through the second west-to-east pipeline
that pumps gas from Central Asia to Guangdong.
Declining profitability of Castle Peak is also pushing
ExxonMobil to sell the stake, the source said.
The local operations of CLP and Power Assets Holdings Ltd
, Hong Kong's other power supplier that is controlled
by tycoon Li Ka-Shing, are regulated by the government.
In 2008, Hong Kong revised down the permitted rate of return
of the two companies to 9.99 percent from 13.5-15 percent amid
criticism that the scheme encouraged over investment in power
infrastructure, which in turn raised electricity prices.
CLP and Power Assets, facing maturing demand and dwindling
returns at home, have been stepping up overseas power investment
since 1990s. Overseas assets are already accounting for a
substantial chunk of their revenue and earnings.