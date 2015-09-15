SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (IFR) - CLP Wind Farms (India) has raised 6 billion rupees ($90.3 million) through the sale of green bonds, the first such offering from an Indian corporate issuer.

So far, Yes Bank has been the only issuer of domestic green bonds, while Export-Import Bank of India has issued such paper in the US dollar market.

CLP's offering is equally split with annual redemptions at the end of years three, four and five, according to sources.

The bonds, paying an annual coupon of 9.15 percent, settle today and are likely to have been sold to mutual funds.

IDFC, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank arranged the sale of the bonds, which are locally rated Double A.

Hong Kong-based CLP Group is the ultimate parent of the issuer.

In February, Yes Bank was the first to print 10 billion rupees of 10-year green bonds, priced at 8.85 percent. In August, the private lender raised another 3.15 billion rupees from 10-year green bonds at 8.95 percent. Rated AA+, the offering was sold entirely to International Finance Corp. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)