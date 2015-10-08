SYDNEY Oct 8 Australian state pension fund QIC
Ltd said it will buy a local gas storage facility from Hong Kong
energy firm CLP Holdings Ltd for A$1.8 billion ($1.3
billion), underscoring strong demand for regulated power assets
amid faltering global markets.
Conservative investors such as pension and sovereign funds
are actively seeking out Australian energy assets, seeking to
lock in reliable returns in a regulated, mature market.
QIC, established by the state of Queensland, said it agreed
to buy Iona Gas Storage Facility in Victoria state from CLP
subsidiary EnergyAustralia in a deal expected to close by the
end of the year.
"Iona is an attractive core infrastructure asset for our
clients with an essential role in the Australian east coast
energy supply value chain," QIC Global Infrastructure head Ross
Israel said in a statement.
CLP bought the assets which formed EnergyAustralia in the
1990s as the Victorian state government pushed ahead with
privatisation plans. It has been looking at an IPO or a sale for
the unit for several years, according to media reports.
QIC is among the most acquisitive of Australia's
state-backed pension funds.
It is part of a consortium that has lodged an indicative bid
for electricity distributor TransGrid, which the state of New
South Wales is selling for an expected A$8 billion.
Bankers also expect QIC to bid for another electricity asset in
that state, Ausgrid.
($1 = 1.3879 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Sharon Klyne; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)