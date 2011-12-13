HONG KONG Dec 13 CLP Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings, formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings, said on Tuesday they will raise tariffs next year to fund high fuel expenses and moves by companies to burn more clean fuel, company officials said.

CLP, the larger of Hong Kong's two power suppliers, said it will raise power tariff by an average 9.2 percent, while Power Assets said it will raise its power tariff by 6.3 percent.

"The need to meet the stringent environmental targets set by the government for better air quality has put CLP under unprecedented cost pressure," said Richard Lancaster, managing director at CLP Power.

CLP said it has to build new emissions control facilities at its Castle Peak power station at significant costs and use more natural gas to meet emissions targets introduced in Hong Kong last year.

Rising fuel costs and enforcement of more stringent environmental policies may push the CLP's tariff higher over the next three years, said CLSA analyst Rajesh Panjwani in a report.

"We estimate total 20 to 25 percent tariff spread hike over the next three years," he said.

The proportion of natural gas, currently at 30 percent, in CLP's fuel mix is expected to rise going forward, said Panjwani, adding that gas expense for CLP could rise further as the power utility replaces old gas supply with costlier new ones.

The gas supply from the Yacheng gas field in the South China Sea is declining and CLP has started replacing this with new supply, he added.

Shares of CLP Holdings and Power Assets were little changed on Tuesday in line with the benchmark Hang Seng Index which was down 0.69 percent.

Hong Kong operations account for the bulk of CLP's revenue, even as the company seeks to expand its business beyond the city to areas including Australia, India and China.

The city's power utilities raised tariffs by an average 2.8 percent in December to help offset rising fuel costs.

The companies are regulated by the Hong Kong government under a scheme of control agreement which monitors the companies' performance and determines their level of investment and return.

CLP supplies electricity to Kowloon and the New Territories in Hong Kong, while Hongkong Electric supplies Hong Kong island. (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)