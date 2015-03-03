HONG KONG, March 3 Hong Kong-based utility CLP Holdings, which has power projects around Asia, plans to focus on China and India for overseas expansion, while reducing operations in Australia, its top executive said on Tuesday.

"Our primary focus will be on mainland China and India," CEO Richard Lancaster said in a briefing with a group of reporters, adding CLP made the decision after a strategy review last year.

CLP will seek to add more coal and renewable power generating capacity in the world's two most populous countries, which still hold big growth potential, said Lancaster, who took the helm at CLP in late 2013.

It also plans to expand in Southeast Asia, but selectively, he said.

In contrast, CLP has decided to reduce its generation portfolios in Australia, where it has been losing money due to rising costs and growing competition in the electricity retail and wholesale markets, Lancaster said.

Following rapid expansion in recent years, CLP is looking at "trimming down" some of its generation portfolios in Australia through closures as well as divestment, he said. "We have too much generation portfolio compared with our retail business."

CLP, backed by the wealthy Kadoorie family in Hong Kong, has 5,594 megawatts (MWs) of generating capacity in Australia, nearly 30 percent of its total capacity of 18,885 MWs at the end of 2014, which also included 7,629 MWs in mainland China and 3,056 MWs in India.

Power Assets, the other major Hong Kong-headquartered power utility, has been aggressively diversifying into western Europe, but Lancaster said CLP had no plans to invest in Europe, citing regulatory uncertainties in some countries there.

CLP's key market will remain Hong Kong, where CLP and Power Assets have enjoyed attractive, guaranteed returns for decades under what is known as the Scheme of Control.

That scheme expires in 2018 and the Hong Kong government is set to kick off public consultation on the city's future power regulatory regime later this year.

The government will also make a decision this year on whether to boost electricity imports from mainland China or build more gas-fired plants in Hong Kong to meet future electricity demand.

Importing more power from China would limit the scope for CLP and Power Assets to grow locally, analysts and industry officials have said, forcing the two firms, which have a combined market value of $43 billion, to speed up their diversification away from Hong Kong. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Alan Raybould)