HONG KONG Dec 30 Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd bowed to government and public pressure, announcing on Friday that it will cut a planned Hong Kong electricity tariff increase for a second time in less than two weeks to an average of 4.9 percent from next year.

CLP, which supplies electricity to users in Kowloon and the New Territories, originally planned to raise power tariffs by 9.2 percent. On Dec. 21 it lowered the increase to 7.4 percent following appeals from the government, political parties and the public.

"The new package represents a balanced outcome that meets government objectives without compromising the quality of service to our customers in Hong Kong," said CLP Power Vice-Chairwoman Betty Yuen.

"The final package is a result of extensive discussions with the government and addresses their concerns, she said. "We believe the government will find this package acceptable."

Shares of CLP edged up 0.8 percent to HK$66.05 in late morning trade, outperforming a 0.41 percent gain in the blue chip Hang Seng Index.